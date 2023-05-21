Home / World News / Daily brief: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to accept Bitcoin donations, and all the latest news

Daily brief: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to accept Bitcoin donations, and all the latest news

May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy becomes the second 2024 presidential candidate to accept Bitcoin donations

In a bold move, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his acceptance of Bitcoin donations for his campaign, making him the second candidate in the 2024 US presidential race to do so. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Ramaswamy urged supporters to "make the 2024 election a referendum on fiat currency." Read more

Infosys techie dies after car enters flooded Bengaluru's KR Circle underpass

A 23-year-old woman drowned after a car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water at KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru on Sunday. The victim, identified as Banurekha, worked in Infosys. Banurekha's family members, who were travelling with her, were rescued by personnel from the fire department. Read more

Rohit Sharma roars back to form, joins Kohli in two 'unbelievable' T20 lists with second half-century knock in IPL 2023

There were questions raised on Rohit Sharma's form. In the first 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, the captain only managed 196 runs at an average of just 19.8 with a solitary fifty. Read more

Bengali TV actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies in road accident, lorry driver arrested

Bengali actor Suchandra Dasgupta died on Saturday night in a road accident while returning home in Panihati from the sets. The accident took place in the Baranagar area while she was on a bike taxi, as per eyewitnesses. The actor was reportedly run over by a lorry near Ghoshpara of Baranagar Police Station. Read more

102-year-old doctor shares tips for happiness and long life

A cancer survivor and holistic medicine pioneer, Dr Gladys McGarey's life journey is the stuff inspiration is made of. At 102, Dr McGarey is still a practicing doctor and walks 3,800 steps every day with the help of a walker. She now plans to create a village for living medicine where people can come together to practice wellness. The centenarian in an interview with Today.com says she doesn't recommend any particular way of eating to stay healthy and she "eats what she wants to eat, including chocolate cake and an occasional hamburger." Read more

 

