Dallas gunman left chilling warning for ICE agents in handwritten note: ‘Hopefully this will…’

The gunman who fired upon a Dallas immigration field office, killing one detainee and critically wounding two others before taking his own life, did multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between September 23 and September 24 and left a warning for ICE agents in a handwritten note, the FBI has said. Law enforcement agents look around the roof of a building near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.(AP)

The shooter fired upon a Dallas immigration field office from a nearby roof on Wednesday morning. All three victims were in a transport van outside the facility at the time the firing took place.

While the identity of the shooter has not been disclosed publicly, a law enforcement official told AP, on condition of anonymity, that he has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

In an update on the investigation of the shooting in Dallas on Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the shooter downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" containing a list of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilities.

"He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between 9/23 - 9/24. Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents," Patel wrote on X. "One of the handwritten notes recovered read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?" he wrote on X.

The FBI director also said that the accumulated evidence in the case indicates a high degree of pre-planning.

Charlier Kirk was assassinated on September 10 during a Q&A session on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem, Utah.

What was the motive behind the attack?



While the exact motivation for the attack in Dallas was not immediately known. The FBI said ammunition found at the scene had anti-ICE messaging, according to the Associated Press.

FBI Director Kash Patel had also released a photo on social media showing a bullet with the words “ANTI-ICE” written on it.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, in a statement, had said: “This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE.”