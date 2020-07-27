e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France

Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France

The 51-year-old prince, who had been on vacation in France, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital late on Friday and was immediately operated on.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark
Prince Joachim of Denmark was successfully operated at a blood clot in his brain in a hospital in Toulouse, southern France.
Prince Joachim of Denmark was successfully operated at a blood clot in his brain in a hospital in Toulouse, southern France. (AFP)
         

Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has undergone emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain, the royal palace said.

The 51-year-old prince, who had been on vacation in France, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital late on Friday and was immediately operated on. The palace said he is in a stable condition and that his French-born wife is by his side.

Joachim married Marie Cavallier, with whom he has two children, in 2008, and she became Princess Marie. He also has two children from his first marriage to Hong-Kong born Alexandra Manley, who became Countess of Frederiksborg after their divorce in 2005, the first split in nearly 160 years in Europe’s oldest monarchy.

Earlier this month, he was all smiles at the Danish queen’s summer residence in France, Chateau de Cayx, when he posed for a photo in connection with his oldest son’s 18th birthday.

Joachim is sixth in the line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In