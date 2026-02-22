‘Death to dictator’ slogans, massive clashes as fresh student-led protests rock Iran | Visuals

Weeks after authorities crushed deadly anti-government protests that had rocked Iran, students in the country again chanted slogans on Saturday in the latest display of outrage against the clerical regime. The gatherings at universities came after a mass protest movement last month that was met with a government crackdown that left thousands dead. (X via @Vahid/AP) The gatherings at universities came after a mass protest movement last month that was met with a government crackdown that left thousands dead, local and diaspora media reported. ALSO READ | Iran vs US war imminent? HT decodes Trump's military moves, Khamenei's options and Russia, China angle Fresh anti-regime protests rock Iran Visuals showed large crowds at Tehran’s top engineering university clashing in a packed area as people were reportedly heard shouting "bi sharaf", or "disgraceful" in Farsi. Footage shared by Iran International, which operates from outside the country, also showed a big crowd chanting anti-government slogans at Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology.

The protests were met with force as paramilitary units linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were sent in to suppress demonstrators, the outlet reported. The Fars news agency later reported injuries from scuffles at the university. One video allegedly showed rows of marchers at Sharif University denouncing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "murderous leader", and urging Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s toppled shah, to become a new monarch, Reuters reported.

Demonstrations were also reported at Beheshti and Amir Kabir universities in Tehran and at Mashhad University in the northeast, according to videos released by rights group HAALVSH. In the country’s western town of Abdanan, known as a protest hotspot, demonstrators chanted "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator" after an activist teacher was arrested, according to rights group Hengaw and posts on social media.