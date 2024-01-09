Death toll from Japan quake rises above 200, at least 565 people injured
Jan 09, 2024 12:02 PM IST
The number of people unaccounted for fell to 102 from 120 earlier in the day.
The death toll from a New Year's Day earthquake in Japan climbed to 202 on Tuesday with 565 confirmed injured, according to government figures.
The number of people unaccounted for fell to 102 from 120 earlier in the day, the data from the Ishikawa regional government showed.
