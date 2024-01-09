close_game
close_game
News / World News / Death toll from Japan quake rises above 200, at least 565 people injured

Death toll from Japan quake rises above 200, at least 565 people injured

AFP |
Jan 09, 2024 12:02 PM IST

The number of people unaccounted for fell to 102 from 120 earlier in the day.

The death toll from a New Year's Day earthquake in Japan climbed to 202 on Tuesday with 565 confirmed injured, according to government figures.

Police officers work in a quake-hit area in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.(AP)
Police officers work in a quake-hit area in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.(AP)

The number of people unaccounted for fell to 102 from 120 earlier in the day, the data from the Ishikawa regional government showed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out