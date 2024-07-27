Vientiane , India on Saturday called for de-escalation and restraint in war-torn Gaza while maintaining the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. De-escalation & restraint and dialogue & diplomacy, Jaishankar invokes India’s mantra to end conflicts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's stand on the two major conflicts while addressing the 14th East Asia Summit’s Foreign Ministers Meeting here in the capital of the Lao People's Democratic Republic as part of the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations .

Jaishankar spoke about two of the world’s current most raging conflicts: the one between Israel-Palestine leading to trouble for Gaza and the other between Ukraine and Russia after speaking on the East Asia Summit process, a decade of India’s Act East Policy and the importance of open maritime communication for peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

“Call for de-escalation and restraint in Gaza. India continues to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea are concerning. India is independently contributing to ensuring the safety and security of maritime shipping,” Jaishankar posted on X after his address.

India on July 15 contributed USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees to support the agency's core programmes and services. This was the first instalment of a total of USD 5 million that India donates annually.

On multiple platforms, India has supported a two-state solution for Gaza and called for de-escalation and restraint in Gaza on a humanitarian basis.

On the conflict in Ukraine, the External Affairs Minister maintained the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India stands ready to contribute in any manner possible,” he said in the post further.

In June, Modi met Zelenskyy on the margins of the G7 summit in Italy. He later met President Putin in Moscow during his official visit.

“#EAS is crucial in bringing us together at a time when differences are sharp and interests are diverse. India will always stand firm in its commitment to the EAS process,” Jaishankar concluded.

India has not yet condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has consistently pitched for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

However, during his talks with Putin on July 9, Prime Minister Modi told President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed amid bombs and bullets.

