Home / World News / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Iran’s General Hatami, discusses bilateral issues

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Iran’s General Hatami, discusses bilateral issues

Singh arrived in Tehran from Moscow on Saturday after concluding his three-day visit to Russia where he attended a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers.

world Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tehran
Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Iran’s defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami met in Tehran and discussed bilateral ties.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Iran's defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami met in Tehran and discussed bilateral ties.
         

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he had a “very fruitful” meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, including Afghanistan.

Singh arrived in Tehran from Moscow on Saturday after concluding his three-day visit to Russia where he attended a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers. He also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, China and the Central Asian countries.

“Had a very fruitful meeting with Iranian defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran. We discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan and the issues of bilateral cooperation,” he said in a tweet.

“Both the Defence Ministers discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Singh’s office said in a separate tweet.

The meeting between the two ministers took place in a “cordial and warm atmosphere,” it said, adding that the leaders emphasised upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between India and Iran.

India must hold Facebook accountable
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
