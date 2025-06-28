Delhi CM inaugurates new bus depot in Narela

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot in Narela. CM Rekha Gupta along with transport minister Pankaj Singh and others during the inauguration of the Narela bus depot on Friday. (X/Rekha Gupta)

“We had promised to modernise every bus depot and terminal in Delhi and construct new ones to ensure seamless, safe, and widespread transport access. Today’s terminal and DEVI buses stand testimony to that commitment. The depot was completed in just 90 days, reflecting the government’s efficiency and dedication,” CM Gupta said at the inauguration event in Narela Sector A-9.

Developed on approximately 4,000 square metres at a cost of ₹2.63 crore, the bus depot has three dedicated bus bays and two high-tech sheds (34m and 40m in length). It also includes staff and passenger canteens, medical facilities, RO water plant, pantry, and EV charging stations.

The new depot, officials said, can operate 75 buses on 9 major routes, mostly electric. These buses will connect areas like Old Delhi Railway Station, Mori Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Uttam Nagar, and border regions.

While throwing open the depot, CM Gupta criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led former Delhi government, alleging they pushed the once-vibrant DTC into crisis. “As per the CAG report, DTC currently suffers a loss of over ₹65,000 crore – 65% of Delhi’s total budget. While Delhi once had 850 bus routes, the number was cut in half while operating costs doubled. Massive scams occurred in ticketing and women’s free travel due to lack of transparent systems...for the first time, Delhi has a government that values work over money,” the CM said.