Democrat Schumer says $30 billion needed in federal funds to distribute Covid vaccine
Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:43 IST
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that $30 billion in federal funds was needed to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine as legislative negotiations over an economic relief bill remain stalled.
Schumer, a Democrat, said that New York state alone would need “hundreds of millions” for distribution and education work around the distribution of the vaccine.
“This should be a moment of clarity for everyone,” Schumer, who represents New York, told reporters in a brief press conference. “This is a huge crisis and we need big relief.”