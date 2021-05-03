IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Denmark reportedly removes J&J Covid-19 vaccine from its inoculation program
Denmark had pre-ordered about 7 million vaccine shots from J&amp;J, more than from any other producer.(Reuters file photo)
Denmark had pre-ordered about 7 million vaccine shots from J&J, more than from any other producer.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Denmark reportedly removes J&J Covid-19 vaccine from its inoculation program

The decision comes less than a month after Denmark became the first European Union member to drop AstraZeneca Plc for similar reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 08:28 PM IST

Denmark won’t use Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in its immunization program, after health authorities in the country judged the risk of blood clots unacceptable, according to local media including broadcaster TV2.

The decision comes less than a month after Denmark became the first European Union member to drop AstraZeneca Plc for similar reasons.

Denmark had pre-ordered about 7 million vaccine shots from J&J, more than from any other producer. The decision to drop the company from its inoculation program means the Danish government is unlikely to reach its target of immunizing the country’s adult population by early August.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
denmark coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP