Donald and Melania Trump greet Americans on Holi, wish for ‘hope and unity’

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have extended their wishes to Americans observing Holi. The couple wished those celebrating a day marked with hope, peace and unity. Donald Trump and Melania Trump greets Americans on Holi, wishes hope and unity (AP)

In a message released by the White House, Trump said, “Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi—a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil. Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colors, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity."

The message was shared by Karoline Leavitt, Assistant to the President and the 36th White House Press Secretary, on her official X handle.

Holi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals worldwide. Often referred to as the festival of colour, it symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

The festival is marked by vibrant gatherings, the playing of colours, and community celebrations across India and among the Indian diaspora worldwide, including in the United States.

This is not the first time the White House has greeted an Indian festival. The White House has also recognised major religious and cultural festivals observed by diverse communities across the country, highlighting themes of inclusion and unity.