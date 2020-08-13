e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump announces 'historic' peace deal between Israel, UAE

Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a “full normalization” of relations, including re—establishing diplomatic ties.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:41 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)
         

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential of the region,” said a joint statement by the United States, the UAE and Israel released by theWhite House.

The leaders referred in the statement are President Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed.

“This is a truly historic moment,,” Trump said in Oval office. “Not since the Jordan-Israel peace treaty was signed more than than 25 years ago that so much progress has been made towards peace in the Middle East”.

He added: “Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates.”

The UAE and Israel will sign an agreement at the White House some time in the future, and will follow that up with other agreements over the next few weeks setting up embassies reciprocally and on investments, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, healthcare and culture.

As a result of the the joint statement said Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined” in the President’s Vision for Peace unveiled earlier and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

As the US president said, the joint statement the three countries are “confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal.”

