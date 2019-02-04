Donald Trump brings back controversial White House doctor

Former White House physician Rear-Admiral Ronny Jackson is back as the chief medical adviser to US president Donald Trump.

Jackson, who was the physician also to former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, had left the White House under a cloud about “abusive” behaviour” towards colleagues, shortly after Trump announced his nomination as secretary of the department of veteran affairs.

Jackson withdrew his nomination after coming under fire about the charges and also questions raised about his ability to head the sprawling veteran affairs department.

The Pentagon is still investigating those charges against him, according to reports.

“Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing - how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes,” Jackson had said at the time in a statement released by the White House.

Jackson’s appointment was announced by Trump on Saturday along with a bunch of others in the staff of the White House and the National Security Council.

Jackson returns to the White House just days ahead of the president’s annual medical check-up. The rear-admiral had determined Trump was in “excellent health” had spoken glowingly of the president’s health in a news briefing from the White House.

“I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” he said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:32 IST