Donald Trump flies into unwelcoming sites of US mass shootings

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 07:53 IST

Protestors greeted US President Donald Trump at Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday with signs and chants urging him and other leaders to “do something” on gun law reforms, even as he indicated ahead of the visit he favours stronger background checks for gun buyers. But he ruled out banning assault rifles, the weapon of choice of mass-shooters, saying there is “no political appetite” for it.

Trump is visiting Dayton, where nine people were gunned down by a man whose motives remain unclear, as well as El Paso, Texas, where the shooter had specifically targeted Hispanics, killing 23 people including Mexican nationals. Protestors in Ohio lined the route of his motorcade with signs expressing frustration on the lack of progress on gun law reforms: “No gun”, “Dump Trump”.

A baby Trump blimp looming in the background. Critics hold Trump’s racist, xenophobic and anti-immigrant rhetoric and periodic endorsement of white supremacist tropes largely responsible for the El Paso massacre. “He’s made this bed and he’s got to lie in it. His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said on Tuesday.

Ahead of the visit, Trump denied his rhetoric was divisive and may have inspired the shootings, and said he believed background checks were “important”.

“My critics are political people,” Trump said. “These are people that are looking for political gain.” Asked about white supremacy, he said, “I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate, I don’t like it, any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy.”

