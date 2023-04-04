Ex-president to police files: Why Donald Trump's mug shot will be a big deal

Following the arraignment, if the New York police take a mug shot of former US President Donald Trump, it will pass into history as one of the most famous as he would join a group of politicians, celebrities and sports stars whose police photo is part of their legacy. These include OJ Simpson, Jane Fonda and John Edwards is complete whose photograph was taken when they were arrested. Donald Trump Indictment: US President Donald Trump is seen.(AFP)

Read more: Donald Trump’s net worth plunges $700 million because of this flopped business

As Donald Trump is set to be formally charged in a case involving hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign. details about his surrender are not clear yet. However, reports suggested the Donald Trump's fingerprints and two photographs one front-facing, and one side-on will be taken after his arrest.

The photographs may be released to the media- as is often the case with respect to arrests. Former American footballer OJ Simpson's mug shot was one of the most popular ones, so much so that a week after its release, the photograph was the cover of Time magazine.

While Jane Fonda's mug shot continues to adorn sweatshirts, t-shirts and coffee mugs. "I sure got a lot of mileage out of that arrest," Jane Fonda said in 2018.

Although, for Donald Trump, it will be a different sort of legacy as he would be the first former president whose photo will be part of police files. Other than him, John Edwards and Texas Governor Rick Perry have also had mug shots taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON