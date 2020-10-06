e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump intends to participate in next US presidential debate: Official

Donald Trump intends to participate in next US presidential debate: Official

“It is the President’s intention to debate,” Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said when asked by CNN about debate plans.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:29 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while returning to the White House in Washington from the hospital.
US President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while returning to the White House in Washington from the hospital. (Reuters Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump plans to participate in the next presidential debate scheduled on October 15 in Miami, Florida, Sputnik quoted Trump Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

“It is the President’s intention to debate,” Murtaugh said when asked by CNN about debate plans.

White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that US President Donald Trump is not entirely ‘out of the woods yet’ but he has improved enough to return to the White House on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Conley said: “Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve. He has met or exceeded all the standard hospital discharge criteria. He will receive another dose of Remdesivir, and then we plan to get him home. Its been more than 72 hours since his last fever.”

Also Read: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday

Trump had announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM (local time).

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” tweeted the US President.

On Thursday (local time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.

tags
top news
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Hathras fallout: Yogi Adityanath smells ‘international’ plot to destabilise UP govt
Hathras fallout: Yogi Adityanath smells ‘international’ plot to destabilise UP govt
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid-19 meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid-19 meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In