Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 22, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Donald Trump says China’s Xi Jinping ‘acted responsibly’ in Hong Kong protests

“I hope that President Xi will do the right thing but it has been going on a long time, there’s no question,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

world Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:47 IST
Josh Wingrove
Josh Wingrove
Bloomberg
Donald Trump,China,Xi Jinping
President Donald Trump said China’s Xi Jinping “acted responsibly” with protests in Hong Kong.(Bloomberg Photo)

President Donald Trump said China’s Xi Jinping “acted responsibly” with protests in Hong Kong after seven weekends of demonstrations and new fears that protesters and the China-backed government are heading toward a violent confrontation.

“I hope that President Xi will do the right thing but it has been going on a long time, there’s no question,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

The city’s embattled leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has resisted calls to resign despite protests exceeding 1 million participants. What began as a largely leaderless effort to block legislation allowing extraditions to the mainland has expanded into a list of demands including investigations into police tactics and a direct vote to replace Lam.

On Sunday, a peaceful rally of more than 100,000 people devolved into running street battles on opposite sides of the city.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 22:46 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics