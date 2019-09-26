Trump says India, Pak at ‘very serious odds’; told Modi, Khan to ‘work it out’

world

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is willing to arbitrate or mediate the Kashmir dispute as India and Pakistan, two nuclear armed states, remained “at very serious odds” and that during his meetings with their leaders he told them “fellows, work it out”.

Addressing a customary news briefing marking the end of this three-day UNGA visit, Trump said Kashmir was discussed at the meeting and “I offered arbitration or mediation or whatever it is because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better.”

Describing the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Omran Khan as as “good friends of mine”, the US president said, “I told them, fellows, work it out.”

He added: “Those are two nuclear countries; they got to work it out.”

Trump met Modi first on Sunday at a Howdy, Modi event in Houston. But he held his first bilateral with Khan in New York on Monday, and Modi on Tuesday.

Trump had appeared to have backed off his offer to mediate, but Indian officials, telling reporters before his meeting with Modi that leaders of the two countries can work resolve the dispute themselves.

