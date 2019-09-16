Donald Trump says US is ‘locked and loaded’ to respond to Saudi oil attack

world

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 05:15 IST

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US is “locked and loaded” to respond to an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure that Washington has blamed on Iran.

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump tweeted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 05:15 IST