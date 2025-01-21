Menu Explore
Donald Trump signs first round of executive orders with giant Sharpie marker

ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohil Sehran
Jan 21, 2025 06:31 AM IST

Trump signed several executive orders in front of his supporters. These included reversing 78 executive actions from the Biden administration.

Donald Trump, who took the oath as the 47th President of the United States, used black Sharpie marker to sign first round of executive orders.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order during the 60th presidential inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, US, on Monday. (Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order during the 60th presidential inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, US, on Monday. (Bloomberg)

Trump signed several executive orders in front of his supporters at the arena in Washington, D.C. These included reversing 78 executive actions from the Biden administration and imposing a regulatory freeze to halt new regulations until the government was fully under control.

He also implemented a hiring freeze across federal agencies, excluding the military and specific categories, until full control was achieved.

Eight pens were placed on the table in front of Trump, along with files on which he signed. After signing, he tossed the pens into the inauguration crowd.

The crowd adored the theatrical moment, which was complete with the Trump anthem, YMCA, playing from the speakers.

“Earlier, Trump used Sharpie pens to sign off on cabinet-level appointments. He handed the first pen to Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, saying, “Nice to meet you,” reported The Mirror US.

During his first term, Trump frequently used his personalised black Sharpie to sign executive orders and mark up drafts of speeches.

The report quoted Trump as saying in 2018, “I was signing documents with a very expensive pen and it didn’t write well. It was a horrible pen, and it was extremely expensive.” He continued, “And then I started using just a Sharpie, and I said to myself, well wait a minute, this much writes much better and this cost almost nothing.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
