Donald Trump tweet using ‘Batman’ music yanked for copyright violation

A video that President Donald Trump re-tweeted that included the soundtrack of a Batman movie was pulled from his account due to copyright violations.

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist,” read the text at the start of the fan-made 2020 Trump campaign video, as pictures of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton flashed on the screen.

The video, which Trump reposted Tuesday evening, showed images of his presidency, including his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Your vote proved them all wrong,” the two-minute video said, calling Trump’s 2020 re-election a “great victory.”

The soundtrack of the video was composer Hans Zimmer’s “Why Do We Fall?” from the 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises” - and movie Warner Brothers, which owns the Batman franchise, was not happy.

“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises’ in the campaign video was unauthorized,” the movie studio told Buzzfeed News. “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

By Wednesday all that was left on Trump’s Twitter feed was a dead link with a message that read “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The video, however, garnered 101,000 likes and 31,000 retweets before it was pulled.

This is not the first time that the president has retweeted controversial fan-made material.

Previous cases include the image of the president body slamming a CNN logo.

Musicians including Pharell Williams and Aerosmith have also complained about Trump using their music for political purposes.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 21:23 IST