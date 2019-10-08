e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Donald Trump urges ‘humane solution’ in Hong Kong

Donald Trump remarked on the “great people over there” and said “they’re flying the American flag.”

world Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
“We just want to see a humane solution,” Donald Trump said in comments to reporters.
“We just want to see a humane solution,” Donald Trump said in comments to reporters.(Reuters image)
         

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged a “humane solution” in Hong Kong but noted that the crowds protesting against Chinese authorities were smaller than before.

“We just want to see a humane solution,” Trump said in comments to reporters. “I think they have to do that in a peaceful manner.”

He remarked on the “great people over there” and said “they’re flying the American flag.”

But Trump avoided expressing support for the protesters’ unprecedented show of defiance against Chinese communist rule and questioned whether they were losing steam.

At the start, “I saw two million people. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump said. “The crowd size is much smaller now, so maybe that’s saying something.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 07:05 IST

