US court allows Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs to stay for now

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 06:19 AM IST

A US court ruling allows Donald Trump to continue enforcing tariffs on various imports as the court examines their legality under emergency economic powers.

A federal appeals court in the US on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump's most sweeping tariffs to remain in effect while it reviews a lower court decision blocking them on the grounds that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing them.

US President Donald Trump may continue to enforce, for now, his "Liberation Day" tariffs on imports from most US trading partners.(Reuters)
The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC means Donald Trump may continue to enforce, for now, his "Liberation Day" tariffs on imports from most US trading partners, as well as a separate set of tariffs levied on Canada, China and Mexico, news agency Reuters reported.

The appeals court has yet to rule on whether the tariffs are permissible under an emergency economic powers act that Donald Trump cited to justify them, but it allowed the tariffs to remain in place while the appeals play out.

The tariffs, used by Trump as negotiating leverage with US trading partners, and their on-again, off-again nature have shocked markets and whipsawed companies of all sizes as they seek to manage supply chains, production, staffing and prices.

