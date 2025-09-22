Dua Lipa fires manager who tried to stop pro-Palestinian rappers Glastonbury performance

Popular singer Dua Lipa has reportedly parted ways with her Jewish manager David Levy after he campaigned to stop controversial rappers Kneecap performing in England's Glastonbury in June this year over allegations of anti-Semitism. Dua Lipa at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show in Paris(REUTERS/File)

David Levy was the first signatory on a letter that urged festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily to drop the pro-Palestinian Belfast rappers from the lineup, according to a dailymail.co.uk report which cited the email.

Kneecap are an Irish hip hop trio from Northern Ireland's Belfast, comprising Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí who go by the stage names – Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, respectively.

The Belfast rappers, who have been accused of supporting Hezbollah terrorists, did perform at Glastonbury.

The email, which was marked 'private and confidential' but leaked later, had signatures of several other Jewish music industry figures, the report said.

“Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn't working on her music any more. She is very openly pro-Palestine and that doesn't align with David,” The Mail quoted a music industry source.

“She views him as being a supporter of Israel's war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis,” the source said.

Sources cited in the report added that Dua Lipa was still with the same talent company, William Morris Endeavor, but represented by a different agent there.

Mo Chara of Kneecap was on bail at the time of the music festival, charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance in November last year. Hearing in Mo Chara's case is slated to take place at the end of this month.

Dua Lipa, 30, has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause. In May last year, the Kosovan-born singer condemned what she called the 'Israeli genocide' in Gaza in an Instagram post.