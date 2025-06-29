Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts central Pakistan

ByHT News Desk
Jun 29, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The earthquake in Pakistan struck at around 3.54 am (IST).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted central Pakistan on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicenter of the quake was located 149 km west of the city of Multan
The epicenter of the quake was located 149 km west of the city of Multan

The epicenter of the quake was located 149 km west of the city of Multan, Reuters quoted the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre as saying.

The earthquake struck at around 3.54 am (IST), with the GFZ confirming that the tremors were shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.

With Pakistan being located at the boundary where Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, earthquakes are a regular occurrence in the country.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts central Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On