Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts central Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted central Pakistan on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The epicenter of the quake was located 149 km west of the city of Multan

The earthquake struck at around 3.54 am (IST), with the GFZ confirming that the tremors were shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.

With Pakistan being located at the boundary where Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, earthquakes are a regular occurrence in the country.