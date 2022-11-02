Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Antofagasta in Chile
Chile Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 140 kilometers (86.93 miles), 22 kilometers from Calama, EMSC said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Antofagasta in Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region.
