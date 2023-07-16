Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 along Alaska's coast triggers brief tsunami advisory. All we know so far

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Alaska late Saturday, sparking a brief tsunami advisory that sent residents into a state of alert. However, monitoring bodies swiftly cancelled the advisory just an hour later, providing a sigh of relief for those in affected areas. This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday.(AP)

The earthquake reverberated across a wide area, including the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions, leaving no doubt about its strength and reach, as confirmed by the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Kodiak Residents Respond to Tsunami Warning

In Kodiak, Alaska, the blare of sirens pierced the night air, warning residents of a potential tsunami. Faced with the alert, people hurriedly sought shelter, capturing the tense moments on social media videos.

Magnitude and Location Details

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake originated approximately 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, Alaska, striking at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. Initially reported as a 7.4 magnitude quake, it was later downgraded to 7.2.

Tsunami Advisory and Subsequent Cancellation

The US National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory, indicating that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers). However, within an hour of the initial alert, the advisory was cancelled, alleviating concerns of a potential tsunami impact.

Impacted Areas and Hawaii's Safety

The National Weather Service in Anchorage, Alaska, clarified that the tsunami advisory applied to coastal Alaska from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass. Notably, Kodiak Island and the Kenai Peninsula were deemed safe from any significant impact. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency promptly confirmed that there was no threat to the Hawaiian islands.

Aftershocks and Cautionary Measures

Following the main earthquake, a series of aftershocks, including a 5.0 magnitude tremor, rattled the same area in Alaska within a short span of three minutes, as reported by KTUU-TV. Residents were urged to exercise caution and await clearance from local emergency officials before reoccupying hazard zones.

While the immediate danger subsided with the cancellation of the tsunami advisory, there remained a possibility of minor sea level changes. Residents were advised to stay vigilant and monitor any updates from local authorities, ensuring their safety in the wake of the seismic event.

(With inputs from AP)

