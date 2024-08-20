Egypt is increasing electricity prices for households by up to 50%, two government sources said on Monday, as the country gradually phases out subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Egypt hikes electricity prices for households by up to 50%: Report

A source at the electricity ministry told Reuters the new increase in electricity prices was applied on Saturday for the prepaid meter system, and would be applied for regular meters on Oct. 1.

The raises range from 14.45% to 50%, the source added.

The latest hike was due to take effect earlier in the summer but was delayed as the country grappled with power shortages, with high cooling demand driving up consumption.

Egypt resorted to load-shedding to keep the grid functioning, saying it needed to import around $1.18 billion worth of natural gas and mazut fuel oil to end the long-running cuts. The country generates most of its electricity from burning natural gas.

The petroleum ministry said last month that Egypt had received five cargoes containing 155,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas out of 21 cargoes that it had contracted for, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly later announcing the end of power cuts for the remainder of the summer.

Egypt has committed to slashing energy subsidies as part of an agreement to expand its loan programme with the IMF to $8 billion in March, but had repeatedly postponed electricity price increases in recent years as the country struggled with economic pressures.