Elon Musk's ‘money doesn’t have power' video goes viral. Watch
An old video of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, saying that money has no power in itself, has gone viral as Elon Musk on Sunday posted a 'yes' to the video implying that he stands by his comment in the viral video. The viral clip is from an interview in April this year after Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, which now got stalled.
"People get confused sometimes they think an economy is money. Money is a database for exchange of goods & services. Money doesn't have power in & of itself. The actual economy is goods & services," Elon Musk said in the video.
As the video went viral again, many social media users commented that only the world's richest man can say that money has no power. In 2021, Elon Musk was the second richest person in the world, after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In 2022, Elon Musk became the richest man with a net worth of $219 billion.
Elon Musk's proposed Twitter deal went kaput after Musk terminated the deal over the issue of fake and spam accounts. Twitter took a legal move against Musk.
In the legal battle, Twitter scored an early win against Musk as the judge agreed to fast-track the case. An October trial date has been given.
Twitter has blamed Elon Musk for its recent loss of avenue as the social media platform missed expectations with revenue of $1.18 billion, due to 'advertising industry headwinds as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk'.
Pak PM, Imran Khan trade barbs over ordinance to sell assets to foreign nations
A war of words broke out on Twitter between Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan over the cabinet approving an ordinance to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries in order to prevent Islamabad from defaulting. Khan then went on to accuse the government of "plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years" and also held them responsible for the "present economic meltdown."
Over 1,000 artefacts ‘missing’ from Sri Lanka's Prez Palace, PM house: Police
At least 1,000 artefacts, including items of vintage and antique value, have gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence, both of which were stormed by anti-government protesters earlier this month, police have said. On July 9, demonstrators agitating against the government's handling of the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis stormed the two buildings, both of which are located in the country's largest city of Colombo, and occupied them.
3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church
A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said. At approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, The Sun-Times reported.
US man infected With Covid, monkeypox at the same time: Report
A man in the United States has been reportedly infected with both Covid and monkeypox at the same time in the first known case. A resident of California, Mitcho Thompson, tested positive for the coronavirus virus in late June, the reports said. “The doctor was very certain that I have monkeypox and that I had both,” Thompson told American broadcast network NBC on his double whammy.
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 Covid-19 strain, says doctor
President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches. Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.
