Elon Musk says he's committed to being Tesla CEO even in 5 years' time

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2025 09:42 PM IST

Elon Musk, who has been an advisor for the DOGE under the Trump administration, affirmed that he was committed to being the CEO of Tesla.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk affirmed on Tuesday that he remained committed to being CEO of Tesla even in five years’ time, after the company suffered from attacks following Musk joining the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump's administration.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his commitment to his company after it had faced backlash following his role in Trump's administration(Bloomberg)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his commitment to his company after it had faced backlash following his role in Trump's administration(Bloomberg)

During a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum, a moderator asked Musk,  “Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time?," to which Musk said yes.

Musk also said that he had contributed enough to political campaigns and would spend "a lot less" on them in the future, after providing $270 million for Donald Trump's 2024 US presidential campaign.

“In terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future. I don't currently see a reason," he said. 

When asked about why he was shifting his approach, he said, "I think I’ve done enough.”

Attacks on Tesla

Musk, who is an advisor for the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), faced backlash regarding cuts made to several government departments which also led to several Tesla vehicles and showrooms being vandalised.

After a series of attacks on the vehicles and Tesla shares tanking, protests were also held against the billionaire's role in federal policy-making.

In the United States, rallied were carried out near Tesla dealerships in Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Minnesota, and more states, with people raising slogans such as 'Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy', ‘De-Musk America’ and 'Don't Buy Nazi Cars'.

In a post on X, Musk post shared a picture of Tesla cars which had been destroyed by a fire in Rome in April and stated that it was an act of terrorism.

News / World News / Elon Musk says he's committed to being Tesla CEO even in 5 years' time
Follow Us On