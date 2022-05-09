Now, Elon Musk says ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’
- Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter, wrote on the microblogging platform, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”
Elon Musk on Monday shared a fresh tweet where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances.
Known for his controversial and sometimes erratic tweets that usually triggered a buzz on the Internet, the Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter, wrote on the microblogging site, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”
The billionaire also shared a post that he said was the Roscosmos director Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin's statement given to the Russian media. The Roscosmos head, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, hit out at the new Twitter owner and seemingly issued Musk a threat for providing the Ukrainian troops with military communication equipment in the statement.
Rogozin said from the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Ukrainian marines brigade, colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it was found that Musk's satellite constellation was providing internet connection to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol.
“… the internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters. According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon,” the Roscosmos head reportedly told the Russian media.
Also read | Did Trump ‘encourage’ Musk to buy Twitter? Tesla CEO breaks silence
Rogozin further said, “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool.”
Musk, sharing the statement, wrote, “The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”
The Starlink project that sought to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world had been active in region, as confirmed by Musk following a request from Ukraine, ever since Russia began its war in the east European nation in February.
-
Why Europe Day is celebrated: 5 things you should know
Europe Day – celebrated on May 9 every year – commemorates the day on which the building of the European Union is said to have begun. It was also the day on which the historic 'Schuman declaration' was presented by French foreign minister Robert Schuman to make war between historic rivals France and Germany "not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible". The day, thus, celebrates peace and unity in Europe.
-
EU chief slams Russia on Ukraine war: 'Why we're celebrating Europe Day'| Video
Europe stands at the side of Ukraine, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday as she slammed Russia for waging an “atrocious war” and leading “senseless aggression” in the country that has seen, and continues to witness, huge damage amid the conflict.
-
Zelenskyy's fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at fundraiser in London: Report
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fleece jacket, signed by him, was auctioned for £90,000, or around $111,000, at a fundraiser for Ukraine in London on Thursday. When the war started, the world couldn't believe Ukraine and its government will last for more than three days, but it did," the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a video posted on Twitter.
-
This key Xi ally is in spotlight amid Shanghai Covid crisis
If Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang has been politically bruised by the city's struggle to tame a COVID-19 outbreak that has infuriated residents and caused severe economic damage, there is little sign of it. Outbreaks have derailed the careers of some local Chinese officials. But they did not share Li's stature or history with Xi, under whom the boss of China's most populous city has risen steadily through the party ranks.
-
Nepali mountaineer beats own record by scaling Mount Everest for 26th time
A Nepalese Sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 26th time, beating 52's own previous record set last year, Kami Rita Sherpa, a government official said on Sunday. Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, scaled the 8,848.86-metre mountain on Saturday along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 10 other Sherpa climbers. “Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing,” said director general of the department of tourism in capital Kathmandu, Taranath Adhikari.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics