Now, Elon Musk says ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’

Elon Musk on Monday shared a fresh tweet where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances.

Known for his controversial and sometimes erratic tweets that usually triggered a buzz on the Internet, the Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter, wrote on the microblogging site, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The billionaire also shared a post that he said was the Roscosmos director Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin's statement given to the Russian media. The Roscosmos head, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, hit out at the new Twitter owner and seemingly issued Musk a threat for providing the Ukrainian troops with military communication equipment in the statement.

Rogozin said from the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Ukrainian marines brigade, colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it was found that Musk's satellite constellation was providing internet connection to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol.

“… the internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters. According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon,” the Roscosmos head reportedly told the Russian media.

Also read | Did Trump ‘encourage’ Musk to buy Twitter? Tesla CEO breaks silence

Rogozin further said, “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool.”

Musk, sharing the statement, wrote, “The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

The Starlink project that sought to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world had been active in region, as confirmed by Musk following a request from Ukraine, ever since Russia began its war in the east European nation in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON