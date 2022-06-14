Elon Musk to address Twitter staff for first time since deal
Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, the first time the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer will meet with employees since agreeing to buy the company for $44 billion in late April, according to people familiar with the matter.
The virtual meeting is set for Thursday morning, and Musk will take questions from Twitter employees, the people said.
Twitter has been in a chaotic state since the deal came together in April. Many employees are unhappy with Musk, who has been openly critical of the company, its products and its policies. CEO Parag Agrawal has also made changes to the top of Twitter‘s product organization, and announced a series of cost-cutting measures since the deal was announced.
In recent weeks, Musk has questioned whether Twitter‘s user base is as big as the company claims, specifically suggesting that Twitter has a big problem with spam bots.
At times it has also appeared as though Musk is trying to use the alleged bot issue to renegotiate his deal, but Twitter executives have told employees they plan to enforce the agreement.
Insider first reported on this week’s meeting with Musk.
