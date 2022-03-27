Elon Musk to build new social media platform after Twitter poll? says 'giving serious thought to...'
Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk said he is giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform, a day after he put out a tweet asking users if they believe Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech. Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether the billionaire would consider building a new social media platform where "free speech is given top priority" and where propaganda is “very minimal.”
“Am giving serious thought to this,” the Tesla CEO replied.
Musk, a vocal critic of Twitter and its policies, had earlier put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believe Twitter rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech. He also urged users to vote “carefully” as the “consequences of this poll will be important.”
Over 70% of respondents voted in “no”.
“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” he wrote on Twitter after the poll ended. “Is a new platform needed?”
None of the new social media companies who have positioned themselves as champions of free speech, including Donald Trump's Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr, Parler, and Koo has come close to matching the reach and popularity of social media giants like Twitter, Meta Platform's Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google's YouTube.
In 2020, then Twitter head Jack Dorsey spoke to Musk through teleconference in front of thousands of Twitter employees where he asked for direct feedback and suggestions to fix the social media platform. Musk suggested there should be a way to identify bots and whether the Twitter user is authentic or part of “troll army”.
-
Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman: Report
An Indian restaurant in Islamic country Bahrain's Adliya has been closed by the authorities after it allegedly denied entry to a veiled woman, Gulf Daily News reported. The restaurant authority has put out an apology statement on social media expressing regret for the incident.
-
Facing no-confidence motion, Imran Khan urges people to attend power show
Earlier on Saturday, the cricketer-politician had said at an event: "You all have to reach Islamabad tomorrow. This is allah's Hukum.
-
All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead
The disaster provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi Jinping, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China's vast passenger fleet.
-
Kyiv mayor cancels Sunday curfew
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
-
Taliban faces increasing global pressure to reopen schools to Afghanistan girls
The United States, according to reports, has cancelled some planned meetings in Doha, Qatar, as Taliban continues its hard-line stance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics