‘End to genocide’: The shadow of Gaza war in Chicago

Chicago: Thousands were on the streets demanding peace in Gaza and an “end to genocide”. Clashes took place between police and protesters when some crossed the security perimeter. A delegate inside the hall of the Democratic National convention in Chicago’s United Center held a huge banner protesting the “genocide” even as President Joe Biden was speaking and had to be first drowned with signs that thanked Biden and then escorted out. Several delegates wore T-shirts that said Democrats for Palestinian Rights. And in the speeches from the podium, a call for a ceasefire was heard more than once. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) near the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Monday. (Bloomberg)

To be sure, the 2024 convention hasn’t seen either the scale of protests or clashes that took place during the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago against the Vietnam war, the shadow of Gaza, where Israel has killed over 40,000 Palestinians and over two million have been displaced, has reached middle America and mainstream American politics.

Mohammad Khatib, a Democratic delegate from Florida who is Palestinian-American, told HT that he wanted Democrats to win and get the support of Arab-American, Muslim-American and progressive Americans. “But Joe Biden lost their support and confidence. They hope Kamala Harris will be more vocal and bring a better view. If the party doesn’t regain the support of these communities, it will lose the elections.”

Asked how Democrats should balance the competing demands of various groups, including Jewish-Americans, Khatib said, “This is a matter of principle: Killings of tens of thousands is never acceptable.”

He added that Arab Americans didn’t want Donald Trump to win, but feel Democrats have betrayed them.

On the convention floor, HT asked Amin Ghoneim, a delegate from Georgia, the extent of the fracture the issue was causing within Democratic ranks. “It is an issue for sure. Many feel it is a big concern. But Muslim communities are willing to give Harris a fresh start. The fracture would have been deeper if Biden was still the candidate,” he said.

Biden clearly had read the room, and kept track of the protests outside, for he addressed the issue in his speech later on Monday night. He said that the protesters outside “had a point”, for “a lot of innocent people” were being killed “on both sides”. But he again expressed the hope that his proposal for a package deal involving hostage return and a ceasefire would happen and sustain.

“We will keep working to bring hostages home and end the war in Gaza and bring peace and security to the Middle East. As you know, I wrote a peace treaty for Gaza. A few days ago, I put forward a proposal that brought us closer to doing that than we’ve done since October 7th. We’re working around the clock…to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages with their families and surge humanitarian health and food assistance into Gaza now, to end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally, finally, finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war.”

Whether Biden actually succeeds in sealing the deal, how Palestinians and protesters in America feel about it, and the manner in which the issue translates into voting decisions in swing states of America are all to be seen. But there is little doubt that this is one issue where Democrats have continued to be in the defensive in an otherwise celebratory week.