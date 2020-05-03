e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Enormous evidence’ that Covid-19 originated in Wuhan lab, says Mike Pompeo

‘Enormous evidence’ that Covid-19 originated in Wuhan lab, says Mike Pompeo

But while highly critical of China’s handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.

world Updated: May 03, 2020 20:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.(AP file photo )
         

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“There is enormous evidence that this is where it began,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

But while highly critical of China’s handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.

