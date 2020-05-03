‘Enormous evidence’ that Covid-19 originated in Wuhan lab, says Mike Pompeo

world

May 03, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“There is enormous evidence that this is where it began,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

But while highly critical of China’s handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.