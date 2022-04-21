Home / World News / Ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan's Lahore rally, Pak PM tells officials
Ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan's Lahore rally, Pak PM tells officials

Imran Khan is set to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which will be his first power show in Lahore since April 10 when he was ousted from the office after a late night no-confidence motion in the national assembly.
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan,
Published on Apr 21, 2022 03:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the interior ministry to ensure foolproof security to his predecessor Imran Khan over security agencies issuing warning over threats to his life, news agency PTI reported.

The security agencies had issued warning ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan to be held on Thursday. Khan was asked to address the supporters virtually, but he declined.

"Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of foolproof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy and instructed that no hurdle should be created," the Pakistan prime minister's office issued a statement.

Earlier, the Lahore administration asked the organisers of the rally to install a bulletproof shield for him and also advised the former prime minister to use a bulletproof vehicle with a sunroof and windows shut to move to and from the venue of the rally.

ALSO READ: Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in 'record-breaking' Twitter Space

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been asked to install a backup electricity generator to avoid any untoward incident in case of power failure.

Khan is set to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which will be his first power show in Lahore since April 10 when he was ousted from the office after a late night no-confidence motion in the national assembly. The rally is being seen as a move to reorganise the party just like the event in October 2011 which many say transformed PTI into a mainstream party.

Built between 1960 and 1968, the Minar-e-Pakistan is a tower built to commemorate the All India Muslim League's resolution which was passed on the same location in 1940 to call for a separate state of Pakistan.

