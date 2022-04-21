Ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan's Lahore rally, Pak PM tells officials
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the interior ministry to ensure foolproof security to his predecessor Imran Khan over security agencies issuing warning over threats to his life, news agency PTI reported.
The security agencies had issued warning ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan to be held on Thursday. Khan was asked to address the supporters virtually, but he declined.
"Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of foolproof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy and instructed that no hurdle should be created," the Pakistan prime minister's office issued a statement.
Earlier, the Lahore administration asked the organisers of the rally to install a bulletproof shield for him and also advised the former prime minister to use a bulletproof vehicle with a sunroof and windows shut to move to and from the venue of the rally.
Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been asked to install a backup electricity generator to avoid any untoward incident in case of power failure.
Khan is set to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which will be his first power show in Lahore since April 10 when he was ousted from the office after a late night no-confidence motion in the national assembly. The rally is being seen as a move to reorganise the party just like the event in October 2011 which many say transformed PTI into a mainstream party.
Built between 1960 and 1968, the Minar-e-Pakistan is a tower built to commemorate the All India Muslim League's resolution which was passed on the same location in 1940 to call for a separate state of Pakistan.
Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif; many feared dead: Report
Several people are feared dead or at least 20 injured in a blast at a mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, news agency Reuters quoted a local Taliban commander as saying. "A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif, Mohammad Asif Wazeri told Reuters.
'UK MPs' probe into Covid breaches should...': Boris Johnson in India
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, said on Thursday that the UK police should be allowed to complete their investigation into the alleged Covid-19 lockdown breaches in government offices before Parliament launches its own investigation. Penalties for other events could follow, and opposition parties are now demanding parliament's cross-party "privileges committee" investigate Johnson.
Covid in China: Another 8 die in Shanghai as lockdown continues
China's financial hub Shanghai will continue implementing strict Covid-19 restrictions, local authorities said on Thursday as the city reported eight more deaths and 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus including 2,634 symptomatic infections for Wednesday. Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local Covid-19 cases, including 95 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.
Russia warns Mariupol residents to 'wear white ribbons or get shot': Report
The Russian invasion of Ukraine took a darker turn Wednesday after the mayor of besieged Mariupol claimed invading troops had been ordered to shoot remaining civilians if they don't wear 'white ribbons' on their clothes to indicate surrender. The 'white ribbon' is believed to be a symbol for Russian soldiers to identify Ukrainians who've accepted defeat. Thousands more remain trapped as Moscow attacks the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city.
Russia's Vladimir Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia's "liberation" of Mariupol after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told him Moscow controlled the Ukrainian port city apart from the giant Azovstal steel plant. Taking full control of Mariupol on the Azov Sea would be a major strategic victory for Russia, helping it to connect annexed Crimea to the territories of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
