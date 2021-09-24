Home / World News / Entire crew of crashed Ka-27 helicopter in Russia likely dead: Report
Representative image(ANI)
Representative image(ANI)
world news

Entire crew of crashed Ka-27 helicopter in Russia likely dead: Report

The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka most likely died, an emergency services' spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 03:58 PM IST

The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka most likely died, an emergency services' spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"It is highly likely that the entire crew were killed," the spokesman said.

The helicopter belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service's border department for the Eastern Arctic went missing late on Thursday and was later found 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of the settlement of Nikolayevka. There were five people on board.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.