Etihad directs pilots to operate Boeing 787 plane's fuel switches with 'caution', orders probe: Report

The Etihad Airways have reportedly ordered their pilots to "excercise caution" with fuel switches on the Boeing 787 aircraft, The Hindu reported on Monday. Etihad Airways has ordered an investigation into how the fuel control switches operate.(Bloomberg/File photo)

The directive comes days after a preliminary probe report on the June 13 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad suggested that both fuel switches flipped from the 'RUN' to the 'CUTOFF' positions shortly after take-off.

Besides ordering pilots to tread carefully with the switches, Etihad Airways has also ordered an investigation into how the fuel control switches operate.

Etihad's mandates for pilots

According to The Hindu, Etihad released a bulletin on July 12, the day the Air India plane crash's probe report released, asking pilots to “exercise caution when operating the fuel control switches or any other switches/control in their vicinity”.

The airline says that that this measure is being taken "out of an abundance of caution,".

A separate bulletin from Etihad mandates inspections of the fuel control locking mechanism across its Boeing 787 fleet, with a detailed guide for engineers to verify proper engagement of this feature, the publication further reported.

It has also directed to pilots to avoid placing objects on the pedestal to avoid accidental movements, and orders the crew onboard to report anything unusual.

The airline's bulletin followed a notification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing that said the fuel control switches on its planes, including 787, were not unsafe.

“Although the fuel control switch design, including the locking feature, is similar on various Boeing airplane models, the FAA does not consider this issue to be an unsafe condition that would warrant an Airworthiness Directive on any Boeing airplane models, including the Model 787,” the notification to Civil Aviation Authorities, seen by news agency Reuters, read.

Findings in Air India probe report

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary probe report on the Air India flight crash on July 12, exactly a month after the deadly crash of the Boeing 787 aircraft in Ahmedabad killed 260 people, including 241 on board.

The report's findings revealed that switches that regulate fuel supply to the engines shifted from 'RUN' to the ‘CUTOFF’ within a second of each other, and both engines of the aircraft shut down mid-air just seconds after take-off.

It also records a conversation between the two pilots in the cockpit, quoting one of them as saying “Why did you cut off?”, to which the other responds, “I didn’t.”