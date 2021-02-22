EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders
European Union foreign ministers on Monday tasked the bloc's top diplomat and its executive wing with drawing up a series of measures to target those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar, as people rallied in the streets of the country's biggest city.
“The European Union calls for de-escalation of the current crisis through an immediate end to the state of emergency, the restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the opening of the newly elected parliament,” the ministers said in a statement as they met in Brussels.
“In response to the military coup, the European Union stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible. All other tools at the disposal of the European Union and its Member States will be kept under review,” the ministers said.
Such sanctions usually involve a freeze on people's assets and a ban on them travelling to Europe.
Myanmar's military junta prevented Parliament from convening on February 1. It claimed that last November's elections, won by Aung San Suu Kyi's party in a landslide, were tainted by fraud. The election commission that confirmed the victory has since been replaced by the junta.
The coup was a major setback to Myanmar's transition to democracy after 50 years of army rule that began with a 1962 coup. Suu Kyi came to power after her party won a 2015 election, but the generals retained substantial power under a military-drafted constitution.
Around 640 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced, with 593, including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, still in detention, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The EU ministers condemned the arrests and called for the unconditional release of the President, Suu Kyi and all those held since the coup. They also condemned the security crackdown and expressed solidarity with citizens, saying that any sanctions they impose are not aimed at ordinary people.
Despite the junta's thinly veiled threat to use lethal force if people answered a call for a general strike, and roadblocks around the U.S. Embassy in Yangon, more than a thousand protesters gathered there Monday. Military trucks and riot police stood nearby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands, investigation launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bone cancer survivor with prosthesis to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Hayley Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Egypt may build gas pipe as they eye European market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe-bound North African migrants found traveling among glass, toxic ash
- Among the 35 people found only on Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in North Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Boris Johnson to lay out ‘cautious’ roadmap for easing UK Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to increase recycling of renewable resources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan sounds currency warning as chip demand fuels exports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook takes down pages of Myanmar state TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, other officials receive Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan enters 3-week Congress dash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe launches space program to boost secure connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Official signals overhaul of Hong Kong’s election system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox