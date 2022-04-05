Ukraine war: EU proposes to ban Russian coal imports in new sanctions, Putin's daughters in list too
- The latest proposal are the EU's fifth save of sanctions since the Russian invasion commended on February 24. It has come in the aftermath of the alleged civilian executions and discovery of hundreds of mass graves in Ukrainian town of Bucha.
In a fresh set of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday proposed a ban on Russian coal imports and blocking the country's ships from all European ports. The proposal now awaits unanimous approval by the 27-member states of the bloc.
The latest proposal is the EU's fifth round of sanctions since the Russian invasion on February 24. It has come in the aftermath of the alleged civilian executions and the discovery of hundreds of mass graves in the Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of its capital Kyiv, over the weekend.
In a video address earlier on Tuesday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is waging a “cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine's civilian population”.
“We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point,” she added.
Brussels is also proposing a complete ban on transactions of four large banks, which represent a quarter of the Russian banking sector, including VTB - the second-largest lender in the country.
Furthermore, the bloc wants to expand the list of Russian products banned in the EU, including vodka.
There are hopes for the EU member states to approve the new sanctions as early as Wednesday, according to an AFP report.
Earlier in the day, EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told AFP that discussions are currently underway for imposing a ban on Russian oil and coal imports in the form of fresh sanctions.
However, Germany, Austria and Italy - three nations that heavily depend on Russian energy supplies, have so far kept requests on the same at bay. On Monday, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner said targeting coal was an option but added the decision had to be taken “carefully and calmly”.
The EU is also discussing sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter, Bloomberg reported. The proposed list, which is yet to be given a go-ahead by European governments, also includes political figures, tycoons and their family members, and propagandists, among others.
This news comes on a day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since the Russian invasion. Saying that Russia wants to turn his country into “silent slaves”, Zelenskyy urged the international body to reform its security system and bring those who carried out the Bucha massacre to justice.
Speaking at the UNSC via video conference, the Ukrainian president said the killings in Bucha are “only one” of many war crimes that the Russian forces have committed across the cities of the east European nation.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics