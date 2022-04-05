Ukraine war: EU proposes to ban Russian coal imports in new sanctions, Putin's daughters in list too

In a fresh set of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday proposed a ban on Russian coal imports and blocking the country's ships from all European ports. The proposal now awaits unanimous approval by the 27-member states of the bloc.

The latest proposal is the EU's fifth round of sanctions since the Russian invasion on February 24. It has come in the aftermath of the alleged civilian executions and the discovery of hundreds of mass graves in the Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of its capital Kyiv, over the weekend.

In a video address earlier on Tuesday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is waging a “cruel, ruthless war, also against Ukraine's civilian population”.

“We need to sustain utmost pressure at this critical point,” she added.

Brussels is also proposing a complete ban on transactions of four large banks, which represent a quarter of the Russian banking sector, including VTB - the second-largest lender in the country.

Furthermore, the bloc wants to expand the list of Russian products banned in the EU, including vodka.

There are hopes for the EU member states to approve the new sanctions as early as Wednesday, according to an AFP report.

Earlier in the day, EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told AFP that discussions are currently underway for imposing a ban on Russian oil and coal imports in the form of fresh sanctions.

However, Germany, Austria and Italy - three nations that heavily depend on Russian energy supplies, have so far kept requests on the same at bay. On Monday, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner said targeting coal was an option but added the decision had to be taken “carefully and calmly”.

The EU is also discussing sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter, Bloomberg reported. The proposed list, which is yet to be given a go-ahead by European governments, also includes political figures, tycoons and their family members, and propagandists, among others.

This news comes on a day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the first time since the Russian invasion. Saying that Russia wants to turn his country into “silent slaves”, Zelenskyy urged the international body to reform its security system and bring those who carried out the Bucha massacre to justice.

Speaking at the UNSC via video conference, the Ukrainian president said the killings in Bucha are “only one” of many war crimes that the Russian forces have committed across the cities of the east European nation.