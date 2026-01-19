EU says committed to finding diplomatic solution to Trump's tariff threat over Greenland

European Union Members reportedly agree to wait until February 1 to look into retaliatory measures against Trump's threat to increase tariffs over Greenland. EU said that it is committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the Greenland dispute, Reuters reported, citing EU diplomats. Trump has made threats to issuing tariff upto 25% on 8 European Union nations. (Reuters File)

Meanwhile, Council President Antonio Costa on Sunday said that he had decided to convene an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders in the coming days, the report said. He also said that the summit will discuss the bloc's response to US President Donald Trump's vow to impose a wave of increasing tariffs.

Costa, who chairs EU summits, said in a social media post that his consultations with EU members had shown their strong commitment to support Denmark and Greenland and readiness to defend against any form of coercion.

The summit will likely be held in-person on Thursday, the report said.

Trump has made threats to issuing tariff upto 25% on 8 European Union nations. The imposition will take place on February 1 unless a deal is reached for him to purchase Greenland.

The move targets several members of the NATO alliance, which includes Denmark. Others are: Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland.

President of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen took to X and informed that she spoke to NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, French president Emmanuel Macron, Britain prime minister Kier Starmer, German Chancellor Merz and Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni.

“Together we stand firm in our commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark,” she said in the post.

"We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests, the post read.