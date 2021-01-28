EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel
The European Union should explore legal means to ensure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines it contracted to purchase if negotiations with companies over delayed deliveries are unsuccessful, European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter.
"I support all efforts to resolve the matter with companies through dialogue and negotiation," Michel, who represents the EU's 27 member states, said in a Jan. 27 letter to four EU leaders.
"However, if no satisfactory solution can be found, I believe we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties."
US economic growth moderated to 4% in final quarter of 2020
Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65
- The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work
Pope Francis to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Ali al-Sistani
- The trip is aimed primarily at encouraging the country’s beleaguered Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by the Muslim majority before being targeted relentlessly by Islamic State militants starting in 2014. But the first visit by a pope to Iraq also has a strong interfaith component.
Russian court orders Navalny to remain in jail ahead of trial
Biden to rescind Mexico City Policy: Know all about contested ‘global gag rule’
UN goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch
Blocked links showing deceased woman as Hathras rape victim: Google, Twitter, FB
Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong
- It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered in an auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company, and will be auctioned off by Bonhams with a book estimate of 300,000 to 380,000 Hong Kong dollars.
Novartis seeks partners to make more Covid-19 vaccines, therapies
Liz Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump
Joe Biden’s new CDC director takes over institution in crisis
- Rochelle Walensky inherits an agency whose reputation has been tarnished. Early in the pandemic, the Trump administration halted the CDC’s briefings and the agency faded from view. administration officials slowed down publication of guidance and stalled access to $1 billion in pandemic aid.
Explained: How experts will hunt for Covid-19 origins in China
WHO warns "too early to ease up" from Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe
