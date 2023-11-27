close_game
EU's top diplomat offers 'better and viable' alternative to Hamas ruling Gaza

Reuters |
Nov 27, 2023 08:32 PM IST

He said that the Palestinian Authority needs to regain control of Gaza from Hamas, offering a "better and viable" alternative to it.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (AFP)
European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday said the extension of the current truce in Gaza is within reach and it would allow international community to work on a political solution to the conflict.

Borrell made the comments during a news conference held in Barcelona during the Union for the Mediterranean summit.

Almost all the participants to the summit agree on a two-state solution, he said.

