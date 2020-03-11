e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Ex-vice president Joe Biden wins Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri primaries

Ex-vice president Joe Biden wins Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri primaries

Joe Biden had gone on to win 10 of the 14 states that polled in the Super Tuesday contests last week in a stunning reversal of fortunes, resurrecting his campaign that had been given up for dead.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:35 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as his wife Jill listens during a primary night speech at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 10, 2020.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as his wife Jill listens during a primary night speech at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Former vice-president Joe Biden expanded his lead over Senator Bernie Sanders with projected victories in three of the six states that held their Democratic presidential nominating contests Tuesday, including the prize catch of the evening, Michigan, a key state rich in delegates needed to win the race.

Biden also picked up Mississippi and Missouri, continuing his winning spree from the South Carolina primaries. He had gone on to win 10 of the 14 states that polled in the Super Tuesday contests last week in a stunning reversal of fortunes, resurrecting his campaign that had been given up for dead.

Washington state, Idaho and North Dakota, the other three states that went to polls Tuesday, had not been called yet.

Biden struck a conciliatory tone in a victory speech from Philadelphia. “I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless passion,” he said, with his wife, the former second lady Jill Biden, by his side. “We share a common goal and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump.”

Sanders uncharacteristically made no remarks.

The Tuesday results may not have sealed the race for Biden, but they certainly made Sanders’s path to the nomination improbable because of the widening gap between him and the former vice-president in their tally of delegates to reach the finishing line with 1,991 — Biden leads Sanders 724-591.

Sanders had won four of these six states in the 2016 primaries against Hillary Clinton, including Michigan. And his chances look bleak in the next four states that hold their nominating contests next Tuesday, that are expected, instead, to put Biden even further out his reach.

Some Democrats don’t see a path for Sanders to the nomination at all after the Tuesday results and are calling for the primaries to be shut down. Jim Clyburn, the South Carolina Democrat whose endorsement is widely seen to have turned around the race for Biden, told NPR, “I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates.”

tags
top news
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news