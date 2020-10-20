e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Expert warns of full lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge in Belgium

Expert warns of full lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge in Belgium

A senior virologist said Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in infections and hospital admissions.

world Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Brussels
In picture - Man wearing a face mask walks past a terrace on Brussels Grand Place
In picture - Man wearing a face mask walks past a terrace on Brussels Grand Place (REUTERS)
         

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

“We would then have to consider even more restrictive measures, which could resemble a lockdown like the one imposed in March and April,” Yves Van Laethem told La Derniere Heure.

Van Laethem, who addresses national news conferences on the Covid-19 situation, said only an eventual vaccine or effective treatment would overcome the pandemic.

As cases surge again in Europe, Ireland imposed some of Europe’s toughest Covid-19 constraints on Monday, while Wales is set to begin a two-week “fire-break” lockdown on Friday.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday that the Belgian capital Brussels and the southern region of Wallonia were “close to a tsunami”, with a health situation worse than anywhere else in Europe.

He said a tsunami would mean authorities had lost control of the situation, meaning all non-covid healthcare procedures would need to be postponed.

The country of 11 million people reported on Monday a daily average of 7,876 new infections in the week to Oct. 15, with an average 252 hospital admissions and 30 deaths.

At the peak of the spring coronavirus wave at the end of March, more than 600 were admitted to hospital in one day in Belgium.

tags
top news
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Bihar is writing history of progress, prosperity under Nitish Kumar: Adityanath
Bihar is writing history of progress, prosperity under Nitish Kumar: Adityanath
India considers trade talks with Taiwan as both spar with China
India considers trade talks with Taiwan as both spar with China
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In