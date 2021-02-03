IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Explainer: Myanmar, Burma and why the different names matter
Police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw,(AP)
Police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw,(AP)
world news

Explainer: Myanmar, Burma and why the different names matter

This week, the military upended years of quasi-democratic rule in Myanmar, with soldiers taking control of the country in a carefully orchestrated coup.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:09 PM IST

This week, the military upended years of quasi-democratic rule in Myanmar, with soldiers taking control of the country in a carefully orchestrated coup. The military said the seizure of power was necessary because the government had failed to act on its unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in November elections, which the party of the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, won in a landslide. It claims the takeover was constitutional.

But where exactly did the coup happen? Was it in Myanmar, as the the country is officially called? Or was it in Burma, the name Washington continues to use?

The answer is complicated. Because when it comes to Myanmar, pretty much everything is political. Including language.

Also read| The genesis of the military coup in Myanmar

WHY ARE THERE TWO NAMES FOR ONE COUNTRY?

For generations, the country was called Burma, after the dominant Burman ethnic group. But in 1989, one year after the ruling junta brutally suppressed a pro-democracy uprising, military leaders suddenly changed its name to Myanmar.

By then, Burma was an international pariah, desperate for any way to improve its image. Hoping for a sliver of international legitimacy, it said it was discarding a name handed down from its colonial past and to foster ethnic unity. The old name, officials said, excluded the country’s many ethnic minorities.

At home, though, it changed nothing. In the Burmese language, “Myanmar” is simply the more formal version of “Burma.” The country’s name was changed only in English.

It was linguistic sleight-of-hand. But few people were fooled. Much of the world showed defiance of the junta by refusing to use the new name.

Also read| US in touch with India, Japan on Myanmar coup

WHEN DID THINGS CHANGE?

A little over a decade ago, the country began a stumbling semi-democratic transition. The military retained extensive political power, but opposition leaders were freed from prison and house arrest, and elections were allowed. Longtime pro-democracy activist Suu Kyi became the country’s civilian leader.

Over the years, many countries and news outlets, including The Associated Press, had begun using the country’s official name. As repression eased and international opposition to the military became less vocal, “Myanmar" became increasingly common. Inside the country, opposition leaders made clear it didn’t matter much anymore.

Unlike most of the world, the U.S. government still officially uses “Burma.” But even Washington has mellowed its stance.

In 2012, during a visit to the country, then-President Barack Obama used both “Burma” and “Myanmar.” An adviser to Myanmar’s president called that “very positive” and said it was an “acknowledgement of Myanmar’s government.”

Also read| Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?

WHAT NOW?

Washington’s response to the coup seemed designed to highlight old criticisms, with both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden pointedly avoiding the country’s legal name.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy,” Biden said in a statement. “The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws.”

Most other countries, though, continued to call it Myanmar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar trade with myanmar myanmarese ship
app
Close
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the man behind power in Pakistan, has said it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.(Reuters)
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the man behind power in Pakistan, has said it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.(Reuters)
world news

‘Time to extend hand of peace’: Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa springs a surprise

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • General Bajwa’s move to tone down his rhetoric against India came at a time he and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been facing fierce attacks from an alliance of opposition parties
READ FULL STORY
Close
The best-case scenario is that the Myanmar government that emerges from the current political turmoil will spend the money appropriately because it wants to have a productive relationship with the Fund(Reuters)
The best-case scenario is that the Myanmar government that emerges from the current political turmoil will spend the money appropriately because it wants to have a productive relationship with the Fund(Reuters)
world news

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 million in emergency aid

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • The IMF said in a statement on Jan. 13 the money would help Myanmar meet "urgent balance-of-payments needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic". Unlike its regular financing programs, which disburse funds in smaller increments the coronavirus emergency aid has been sent quickly, often all at once.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders on immigration reform inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders on immigration reform inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Yellen say GOP coronavirus aid too small, Democrats push on

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:17 PM IST
President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined the Democratic senators for a private virtual meeting Tuesday, both declaring the Republicans' $618 billion offer was too small.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers keep watch at a guesthouse, where the members of parliament reside, in the country's capital Naypyidaw on February 2, 2021. (AFP)
Soldiers keep watch at a guesthouse, where the members of parliament reside, in the country's capital Naypyidaw on February 2, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced the moves Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government in the capital, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw,(AP)
Police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw,(AP)
world news

Explainer: Myanmar, Burma and why the different names matter

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:09 PM IST
This week, the military upended years of quasi-democratic rule in Myanmar, with soldiers taking control of the country in a carefully orchestrated coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

US, Europe condemn Russia’s imprisonment of Navalny

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A Moscow court converted a suspended sentence that Navalny, 44, received for a 2014 fraud conviction into a prison term for alleged violations of his probation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
world news

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The Australia Institute's Center for Responsible Technology, an independent think tank, welcomed Microsoft's stance and called on Google to withdraw its threat to close its search services within Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Canadian pharma company plans to import Covishield doses from India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The Canadian company, which was not identified, is looking at importing 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in the UK and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India under the Covishield brand
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

Pelosi steps up security for traveling members of Congress

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:48 AM IST
She added that Capitol Police officers would be stationed at three Washington-area airports and Union Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
Updating members of Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK’s Gove meets EU’s Sefcovic for talks on Northern Ireland border

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Gove will call for post-Brexit grace periods for trade in Northern Ireland -- which were due to expire at the end of March -- to be extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, speaks to media upon arriving with other WHO members to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus, speaks to media upon arriving with other WHO members to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
world news

WHO probe team visits high-security virus lab in Wuhan

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) research on some of the deadliest pathogens found in the world including the bat-hosted coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand approves its first coronavirus vaccine

PTI, New Zealand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable because they deal with arriving travellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters File Photo )
People queue for a Covid-19 swab test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

US Covid-19 deaths drop, UK witnesses sharp one-day rise in fatalities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 AM IST
As vaccination under the Joe Biden administration in the US gathers pace, Covid-19 deaths have begun to decline in every section of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in, Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in, Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

The genesis of the military coup in Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Here is a look at what could be behind the military's action -
READ FULL STORY
Close
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (AP File Photo)
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (AP File Photo)
world news

Treasury secretary Yellen to name ex-IMF official Lipton as adviser: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
David Lipton is an economist who has also had a stint previously at the Treasury department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP