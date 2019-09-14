e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

Explosion at Indonesian police warehouse holding World War II ammunitions

The warehouse is in the Mobile Police Brigade headquarters in Srondol, close to the city of Semarang in Central Java province

world Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Jakarta
An officer was injured when an explosion went off in an Indonesian police warehouse on Saturday.
An officer was injured when an explosion went off in an Indonesian police warehouse on Saturday.(Photo: Reuters)
         

An explosion went off on Saturday in an Indonesian police evidence warehouse containing munitions dating from World War Two, injuring one officer and prompting the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.

The warehouse is in the Mobile Police Brigade headquarters in Srondol, close to the city of Semarang in Central Java province.

The explosion happened at 7 a.m. (0000 GMT), provincial police chief A. Dahniel told Kompas TV, adding that the explosives stored in the warehouse had been found by residents.

The cause of the blast was being investigated and firefighters had been deployed to tackle a blaze that it triggered.

Japan occupied Indonesia, which was at the time the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 until 1945 during World War Two.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:07 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
World News
don't miss