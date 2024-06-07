 Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen, security firm says | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen, security firm says

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2024 02:17 AM IST

The vessel fit the target profile of Yemeni Houthi militants, who have attacked ships off the country's coast for several months, Ambrey said in a note.

A merchant vessel reported an explosion took place near it in the Red Sea on Thursday about 19 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port city of Mokha, British security firm Ambrey said.

Image for representation.(REUTERS)
Image for representation.(REUTERS)

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident 27 nautical miles south of Mokha and authorities were investigating.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The vessel fit the target profile of Yemeni Houthi militants, who have attacked ships off the country's coast for several months, Ambrey said in a note.

It was en route from Europe to the United Arab Emirates and was not transmitting an Automatic Identification System signal at the time, Ambrey said. It gave no other details.

It was unclear whether the two incidents reported by Ambrey and UKMTO were the same.

Houthis have made repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November.

This has forced shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and has stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilise the Middle East.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen, security firm says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On