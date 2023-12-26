Explosions heard in skies over Egypt's Dahab city: Report
Reuters |
Dec 26, 2023 05:02 PM IST
Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.
Explosions were heard over the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported.
"A flying object was downed approximately 2 km from the shores of Dahab," Al Qahera said, citing witnesses.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.
Share this article