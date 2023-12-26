close_game
Explosions heard in skies over Egypt's Dahab city: Report

Explosions heard in skies over Egypt's Dahab city: Report

Reuters
Dec 26, 2023

Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.

Explosions were heard over the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi (AP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi (AP)

"A flying object was downed approximately 2 km from the shores of Dahab," Al Qahera said, citing witnesses.



The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.

