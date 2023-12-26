Explosions heard in skies over Egypt's Dahab city: Report

Explosions were heard over the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi (AP)

"A flying object was downed approximately 2 km from the shores of Dahab," Al Qahera said, citing witnesses.

Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.