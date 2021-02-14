IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Expressing our ‘Amistad’: Jaishankar as India delivers vaccines to Mexico
India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Expressing our ‘Amistad’: Jaishankar as India delivers vaccines to Mexico

Sharing the news on Twitter, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “Expressing our Amistad. Mexico receives Made in India vaccines.” Amistad refers to the ‘state of being friends’ or ‘a specific relation between two friends’.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Mexico on Sunday became the latest country to receive a consignment of the ‘Made in India’ coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines. India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.

Sharing the news on Twitter, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “Expressing our Amistad. Mexico receives Made in India vaccines.” Amistad refers to the ‘state of being friends’ or ‘a specific relation between two friends’.

Indian ambassador Manpreet Vohra had earlier said that huge efforts had been made by Jaishankar to deliver additional doses quickly upon Mexico’s special request.

“To meet #Mexico’s special request to #India for additional doses, huge efforts made by Minister @DrSJaishankar to help quickly. Now 870,000 Made-in-India vaccines will reach here on Sunday morning,” Vohra had tweeted.


Mexico has registered nearly 2 million coronavirus disease cases till now out of which 173,771 people have died and 1,542,991 have recovered, according to worldometers.info figures. The country’s death toll is third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. Reports have suggested that due to an extremely low rate of testing, the actual toll of Mexico could be even more.

The country had started the drive to inoculate its citizens in late December last year. Mexico was the first country in Latin America to receive a shipment of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine by a courier aircraft from Belgium, as per a report by medicine news website Medical Xpress. However, its health ministry had earlier stated that only 766,350 doses of Pfizer had arrived, which was well short of the 34.4 million doses it was expecting to receive in weekly shipments by March, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, apart from Mexico, India has also delivered vaccines to countries such as Canada, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal among others. The Union ministry of external affairs had said on Friday that more than 22.9 million doses had been supplied to the global community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india mexico eam s jaishankar
Close
A woman, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP)
A woman, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP)
world news

Russian Opposition holds Valentine’s Day Flashmob protest for Alexei Navalny

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
A top Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, had urged supporters to go out into the yards of apartment buildings at 8 pm Sunday and hold up phone flashlights or other lights for a few minutes, after announcing that the opposition was suspending further street rallies until spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Expressing our ‘Amistad’: Jaishankar as India delivers vaccines to Mexico

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Sharing the news on Twitter, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “Expressing our Amistad. Mexico receives Made in India vaccines.” Amistad refers to the ‘state of being friends’ or ‘a specific relation between two friends’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s impeachment vote was the most bipartisan ever in favour of a president’s removal.(AP File Photo )
Trump’s impeachment vote was the most bipartisan ever in favour of a president’s removal.(AP File Photo )
world news

In Trump’s acquittal, a historic rebuke by his own party

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Apart from Trump, only two US presidents, Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998), have faced impeachment trial in Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June after India was invited as a guest country by the UK, alongside South Korea and Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A drone, partially made with pineapple stems, flies in Jenjarom, Malaysia.(REUTERS)
A drone, partially made with pineapple stems, flies in Jenjarom, Malaysia.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes, The News reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under Richmond’s leadership, the caucus delivered a 125-page report to Trump rebutting his “what have you got to lose?” pitch to Black voters during his 2016 campaign. The report was titled: “We Have a Lot to Lose: Solutions to Advance Black Families in the 21st Century.”(AP)
Under Richmond’s leadership, the caucus delivered a 125-page report to Trump rebutting his “what have you got to lose?” pitch to Black voters during his 2016 campaign. The report was titled: “We Have a Lot to Lose: Solutions to Advance Black Families in the 21st Century.”(AP)
world news

Biden aide Cedric Richmond feels heat from all sides on White House equality vow

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Richmond, a Louisiana lawmaker who led the Congressional Black Caucus during the Trump administration, heads Biden’s Office of Public Engagement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 file photo, a child is vaccinated against Ebola in Beni, Congo. (AP)
In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 file photo, a child is vaccinated against Ebola in Beni, Congo. (AP)
world news

Ebola deaths rise to four in Guinea as disease flares again

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST
World Health Organization Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet Sunday it’s preparing to stem the outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons during a gathering.(File photo / AP)
Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons during a gathering.(File photo / AP)
world news

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists: UN representative

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Biden's administration has said it would halt US support for the Saudi-backed military campaign but continue to pressure the Houthis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters protect homes and contain a 50-acre blaze in open space in San Luis Obispo, California.(AP)
Firefighters protect homes and contain a 50-acre blaze in open space in San Luis Obispo, California.(AP)
world news

Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a second day

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:09 PM IST
At least 20 people were injured and many of the more than 500 trucks lined up at the Islam Qala crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were still ablaze, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters hold placards that read: "Help us finish dictatorship" as they gather outside the U.N. Information Office in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Vast numbers of people all over Myanmar have flouted orders against demonstrations to march again in protest against the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Suu Kyi. (AP Photo)(AP)
Anti-coup protesters hold placards that read: "Help us finish dictatorship" as they gather outside the U.N. Information Office in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Vast numbers of people all over Myanmar have flouted orders against demonstrations to march again in protest against the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Suu Kyi. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Large demonstrations were held in the major cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, as well as in far-flung areas dominated by ethnic minorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab(Reuters photo)
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab(Reuters photo)
world news

UK says it shares US concerns over WHO Covid-19 mission to China

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The White House on Saturday said it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 report were communicated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lebanon's caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Beirut, Lebanon February 14, 2021.(REUTERS)
Lebanon's caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Beirut, Lebanon February 14, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Lebanon starts Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait for his turn

Reuters, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Lebanon took delivery of 28,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, the first batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive in stages throughout the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
world news

List of global Indian diaspora members holding highest positions to be unveiled

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The list highlights the accomplishments of leaders of the Indian diaspora from across industries and sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.(Representational Photo)
Kumar was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.(Representational Photo)
world news

Indian fraudster sentenced to two years in US federal prison

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Manish Kumar was arrested by FBI agents on August 24, 2019, as he deplaned in New York City from a flight from India and ordered detention in federal custody.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold posters depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold posters depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
world news

Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST
While other countries also considering measures, Japan and some other Asian nations are unlikely to cut ties given Myanmar's strategic importance in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP